'Snowfall arrives, circus begins': Shirtless men in Himachal spark outrage
Himachal Pradesh finally got a big dose of snow after months of dry weather, but things quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Videos popped up online showing shirtless guys doing push-ups and shouting on snowy Shimla streets, while in Manali, an Audi from Haryana slipped down a snowy road and nearly injured a passerby—no winter gear in sight.
The internet wasn't impressed, with many calling out this risky behavior and sparking a debate about basic civic sense.
Social media calls for action
Posts blew up, with people urging police to step in and even suggesting that civic sense should be a subject in schools.
Some called the antics "uncouth," especially since similar clips had surfaced earlier—think tourists partying shirtless with liquor and hookahs right on the snow.
Snow brings more than just drama
The snowfall didn't just trend online; it also caused real disruptions. Several towns saw heavy accumulation, flight operations at the Srinagar international airport were suspended, and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) was suspended thanks to rain and snow.
The weather department says more wild weather is coming soon—so if you're heading that way, maybe pack some actual winter gear (and keep your shirt on).