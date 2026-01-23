'Snowfall arrives, circus begins': Shirtless men in Himachal spark outrage India Jan 23, 2026

Himachal Pradesh finally got a big dose of snow after months of dry weather, but things quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Videos popped up online showing shirtless guys doing push-ups and shouting on snowy Shimla streets, while in Manali, an Audi from Haryana slipped down a snowy road and nearly injured a passerby—no winter gear in sight.

The internet wasn't impressed, with many calling out this risky behavior and sparking a debate about basic civic sense.