Next Article
Son of accused in 2024 murder killed in Pune
Ayush Ganesh Komkar, 20, was shot and attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants in Pune's Nana Peth on Friday evening while returning from tuition. He died before reaching the hospital.
Ayush was the son of Ganesh and Sanjivani Komkar, both accused in last year's (2024) murder of ex-NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar.
Police say Ayush had no role in that case and suspect his killing was an act of revenge.
Police suspect revenge killing
Police have launched multiple teams to track down Ayush's killers, as the attack points to ongoing gang rivalries in the area.
The investigation is looking at all possible motives, and recent arrests suggest a revenge plot linked to those involved in Andekar's murder.