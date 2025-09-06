Son of accused in 2024 murder killed in Pune India Sep 06, 2025

Ayush Ganesh Komkar, 20, was shot and attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants in Pune's Nana Peth on Friday evening while returning from tuition. He died before reaching the hospital.

Ayush was the son of Ganesh and Sanjivani Komkar, both accused in last year's (2024) murder of ex-NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar.

Police say Ayush had no role in that case and suspect his killing was an act of revenge.