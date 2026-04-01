Sonam Raghuvanshi granted bail over paperwork error in husband's death
India
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, just got bail, not because the case is over, but due to a paperwork error.
The court noticed her arrest papers mentioned the wrong law section, raising doubts about how she was taken into custody.
Judge notes Sonam Raghuvanshi lacked counsel
The judge also flagged that Sonam showed up in court without a lawyer, making it tough for her to question these mistakes.
Thanks to these slip-ups, she's out on bail but has strict rules: no messing with evidence, show up for every hearing, and stay put unless given permission.
Meanwhile, other accused people are still behind bars as the case moves forward.