Wangchuk warns of hunger strike, padyatra if protesters not released
What's the story
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has declared the situation in India an "undeclared emergency" after a massive crackdown by Delhi Police. The police action was in response to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the election process. Wangchuk, who had called for unity and peace during the protests, expressed disappointment over the detentions and said he may resort to a hunger strike or march if those arrested are not released by Sunday.
Detained activists
Hunger strike, padyatra likely on Sunday
Wangchuk warned of a possible hunger strike or padyatra if detainees are not released by Sunday.
Among those detained are leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.
Others include AISA president Neha Bora, activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
Ongoing issues
Wangchuk earlier said he couldn't join protest
Earlier on Friday, Wangchuk had said he couldn't join the CJP-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar because of his winter preparations in Ladakh.
These include work on water security and glacial lake outburst flood risks in the high Himalayas.
He quoted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz to emphasize that there are more pressing issues than politics.
"Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva... Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva."
Past activism
Wangchuk had observed a 26-day hunger strike in July
Notably, Wangchuk had earlier observed a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of CJP's July protest over alleged examination irregularities.
Although he was initially moved to Safdarjung Hospital, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer to a private hospital, following which he was shifted to Medanta Hospital.
He ended his fast on July 23 with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh present.