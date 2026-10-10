Wangchuk warns of hunger strike, padyatra if protesters not released 

Wangchuk warned of a possible hunger strike or padyatra if detainees are not released by Sunday.

Among those detained are leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Others include AISA president Neha Bora, activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.