Sonam Wangchuk skips Delhi CJP protest citing Himalayan water projects
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, is skipping the CJP protest in Delhi on October 10. He says he's tied up in the Himalayas working on winter preparations and water security projects: think artificial glaciers and tackling glacial lake threats.
Wangchuk has been active in CJP's July protest, but says his team continued to focus on national security right now.
Sonam Wangchuk urges unity amid detentions
Wangchuk has flagged more than 200 risky lakes in the region and is pushing ahead despite government challenges.
He's also urging protesters to stay united and peaceful, especially as Delhi Police have detained several CJP leaders ahead of the event.
The atmosphere around the protest is tense, but Wangchuk hopes everyone keeps things calm and peaceful.