Sonam Wangchuk threatens 42-day hunger strike if Abhijeet Dipke arrested

Wangchuk urges calm bring essentials

Wangchuk urged everyone to keep things calm, asking protesters to bring only essentials, water, phones, maybe some flowers, and to immediately report any troublemakers to police.

He called CJP members "simple, honest, sincere and patriotic young people," and reminded everyone that "a self-respecting minister" should step down if students' futures were affected.

Dipke plans to return to India on Friday to seek official permission for the protest.