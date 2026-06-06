Sonam Wangchuk threatens 42-day hunger strike if Abhijeet Dipke arrested
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk says he will start a 42-day hunger strike if Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), or any CJP member is arrested before their June 6 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The group is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pointing to alleged irregularities in big exams like NEET-UG and CBSE.
Wangchuk is traveling from Ladakh to join what he calls a peaceful demonstration.
Wangchuk urges calm bring essentials
Wangchuk urged everyone to keep things calm, asking protesters to bring only essentials, water, phones, maybe some flowers, and to immediately report any troublemakers to police.
He called CJP members "simple, honest, sincere and patriotic young people," and reminded everyone that "a self-respecting minister" should step down if students' futures were affected.
Dipke plans to return to India on Friday to seek official permission for the protest.