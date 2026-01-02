Sons kill ex-Air Force father for asking to vacate house 

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, Yogesh Kumar, was shot dead on December 26 in Ghaziabad 's Loni area. The police have now claimed that the murder was planned by his own sons over a property dispute. According to reports, Kumar had been trying to get his house vacated by his sons before they allegedly plotted his murder.

Conspiracy revealed Sons hire contract killers, including Uttar Pradesh cop The police said that Kumar's sons hired a neighbor named Arvind as a contract killer. Arvind was assisted by his brother-in-law Naveen, a constable in Kaushambi district. The duo shot Kumar while he was walking near Ashok Vihar and talking on the phone. One bullet hit him in the head, critically injuring him. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Evidence uncovered CCTV footage aids investigation, reveals son's involvement CCTV footage from the area showed Kumar trying to run away on seeing the attackers and appearing to recognize them. This evidence led police to suspect his sons' involvement in the crime. During interrogation, Arvind confessed that he and Naveen shot Kumar. He was arrested on Wednesday evening and produced before a Ghaziabad court on Thursday, where he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.