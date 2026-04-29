Sourav Biswas arrested in Gujarat over Tricity hoax bomb threats India Apr 29, 2026

Sourav Biswas has been arrested in Gujarat and is being investigated as a key suspect in nearly 100 hoax bomb threat emails sent to schools, courts and public institutions in the Tricity.

He was caught in Gujarat on March 1, with help from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Cell.

Biswas is believed to be part of a bigger network that may have used IP-log access points in Bangladesh, the US and European countries.