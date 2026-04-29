Sourav Biswas arrested in Gujarat over Tricity hoax bomb threats
Sourav Biswas has been arrested in Gujarat and is being investigated as a key suspect in nearly 100 hoax bomb threat emails sent to schools, courts and public institutions in the Tricity.
He was caught in Gujarat on March 1, with help from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Cell.
Biswas is believed to be part of a bigger network that may have used IP-log access points in Bangladesh, the US and European countries.
Biswas linked to hacked email marketplace
Police suspect Biswas was linked to an online marketplace selling hacked email accounts, which were then used to send threatening messages with different ideological themes.
The group used VPNs and encrypted platforms like Proton Mail, making it really hard for police, even with coordination from other state forces and requests for international assistance, to trace who actually started these hoaxes.