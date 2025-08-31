South Asian University expels Bangladeshi student over campus altercation

'I was never a troublemaker'

Das received his expulsion notice five months later while back home in Dhaka.

He says he feels "trapped between ideologies" and singled out as a foreigner.

Despite sending letters of regret in July 2025 and an "unconditional apology" this August, he hasn't heard back from SAU.

Supported by his parents, Das hopes to resolve things peacefully and continue his studies, saying, "I was never a troublemaker, rather a diligent student who has been trying his best to become a better person."