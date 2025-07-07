Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
South Calcutta Law College reopens after rape incident
South Calcutta Law College has reopened over a week after closing due to a gang rape on campus.
New security steps are in place—think ID checks by private guards and extra police supervision.
For now, only first-semester BA LLB students who missed submitting exam forms were asked to come back.
Many students brought parents along
About 100 students showed up on Monday, many bringing their parents along because safety is still a big concern.
One parent, Sasanka Dhara, shared that he'll keep accompanying his son until things feel safer.
Some areas like the students' union room are still sealed for investigation, but regular classes are set to start again from July 8 after last month's incident sparked protests and tighter security.