Kerala government sponsored Pakistan 'spy' Jyoti to promote tourism: RTI
What's the story
Jyoti Malhotra, a vlogger arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, had visited Kerala on an official invitation from the state government, a Right to Information (RTI) reply has revealed. The visit was part of a tourism promotion campaign by the Kerala Tourism Department. The RTI response confirmed that her travel, accommodation, and itinerary expenses were fully funded by the department during her stay in various cities of Kerala.
Official collaboration
Malhotra's itinerary in Kerala
Official records show that Malhotra visited Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Munnar between 2024 and 2025 as part of the government's influencer collaboration initiative. Her visit was part of a state-run influencer collaboration program that aimed to improve Kerala's visibility as a digital vacation destination. One of her viral videos featured her draped in a Kerala sari at a Theyyam performance in Kannur.
Espionage investigation
Investigations reveal she traveled to Pakistan several times
Investigations have revealed that Malhotra had traveled to Pakistan several times and established contacts with officials of Pakistani intelligence agencies. This included personnel from the Pakistan High Commission, one of whom was later expelled by India after their association came to light. The Hisar Police have not found any evidence suggesting she had access to defense or military-related information but maintain that Malhotra knowingly contacted individuals linked to Pakistani intelligence.
Legal proceedings
Her YouTube channel has videos from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand
Malhotra was arrested on May 16 under sections of the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She is among 12 people arrested in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in a crackdown on a suspected spy ring targeting Indian influencers. Her YouTube channel, "Travel with Jo," has over 480 videos from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand.