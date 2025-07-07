Kerala government sponsored Pakistan 'spy' Jyoti to promote tourism: RTI

Jyoti Malhotra, a vlogger arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, had visited Kerala on an official invitation from the state government, a Right to Information (RTI) reply has revealed. The visit was part of a tourism promotion campaign by the Kerala Tourism Department. The RTI response confirmed that her travel, accommodation, and itinerary expenses were fully funded by the department during her stay in various cities of Kerala.

Official collaboration Malhotra's itinerary in Kerala Official records show that Malhotra visited Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Munnar between 2024 and 2025 as part of the government's influencer collaboration initiative. Her visit was part of a state-run influencer collaboration program that aimed to improve Kerala's visibility as a digital vacation destination. One of her viral videos featured her draped in a Kerala sari at a Theyyam performance in Kannur.

Espionage investigation Investigations reveal she traveled to Pakistan several times Investigations have revealed that Malhotra had traveled to Pakistan several times and established contacts with officials of Pakistani intelligence agencies. This included personnel from the Pakistan High Commission, one of whom was later expelled by India after their association came to light. The Hisar Police have not found any evidence suggesting she had access to defense or military-related information but maintain that Malhotra knowingly contacted individuals linked to Pakistani intelligence.