On camera: Lucknow milkman caught spitting in customer's milk; detained 

A milkman, identified as Mohammad Sharif (alias Pappu), was detained in Lucknow 's Gomti Nagar on Sunday after a resident accused him of spitting into the milk he was delivering. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV footage at the customer's home. The complainant, Lav Shukla from the Vinay Khand area of Gomti Nagar, watched the footage on Saturday morning and immediately reported it to the local police.

Investigation underway Accused has been detained, say police Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Tiwari confirmed that Sharif has been detained and is being questioned about the incident. "The accused has been detained. He is being questioned about the incident. Further action is underway," Tiwari told PTI. A video allegedly showing the incident has since gone viral online, raising concerns over food safety practices.

Adulteration history Similar incidents reported in other parts of UP This incident is part of a disturbing trend of similar cases reported across Uttar Pradesh in recent months. In September last year, a video from Saharanpur went viral showing a teenager allegedly spitting on rotis at an eatery. The establishment's owner was arrested following the incident. Other cases include a Ghaziabad juice vendor accused of adding urine to drinks and two men in Noida selling saliva-contaminated juice.