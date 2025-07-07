The boat was spotted on Sunday

Security heightened after suspicious non-Indian boat detected off Maharashtra coast

By Snehil Singh 12:21 pm Jul 07, 202512:21 pm

What's the story

A suspicious boat was spotted off the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday. The vessel was seen by security personnel about two nautical miles from the Korlai coast, according to officials. The boat is suspected to have markings of another country and may have drifted to the Indian coast, prompting heightened security in the region.