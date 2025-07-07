Page Loader
Security heightened after suspicious non-Indian boat detected off Maharashtra coast 
The boat was spotted on Sunday

By Snehil Singh
Jul 07, 2025
12:21 pm
What's the story

A suspicious boat was spotted off the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday. The vessel was seen by security personnel about two nautical miles from the Korlai coast, according to officials. The boat is suspected to have markings of another country and may have drifted to the Indian coast, prompting heightened security in the region.

Security response

Several teams rushed to the spot

After the sighting of the suspicious boat, several teams were rushed to the spot. These included the Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), Navy, and Coast Guard. Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and senior police officials also reached the coast to monitor the situation closely. But reaching the suspicious boat proved difficult due to inclement weather, per PTI. Heavy rain and strong winds hampered their efforts.

Weather impact

Adverse weather conditions hampered efforts

Superintendent Dalal herself tried to approach the vessel using a barge but had to turn back because of these adverse conditions. In light of the suspicious boat sighting, security was beefed up across the Raigad district. A large police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.