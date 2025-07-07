Security heightened after suspicious non-Indian boat detected off Maharashtra coast
What's the story
A suspicious boat was spotted off the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday. The vessel was seen by security personnel about two nautical miles from the Korlai coast, according to officials. The boat is suspected to have markings of another country and may have drifted to the Indian coast, prompting heightened security in the region.
Security response
Several teams rushed to the spot
After the sighting of the suspicious boat, several teams were rushed to the spot. These included the Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), Navy, and Coast Guard. Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and senior police officials also reached the coast to monitor the situation closely. But reaching the suspicious boat proved difficult due to inclement weather, per PTI. Heavy rain and strong winds hampered their efforts.
Weather impact
Adverse weather conditions hampered efforts
Superintendent Dalal herself tried to approach the vessel using a barge but had to turn back because of these adverse conditions. In light of the suspicious boat sighting, security was beefed up across the Raigad district. A large police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.