Khalistani terrorist behind 14-16 Punjab blasts being extradited to India

Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, will be extradited from the United States to India in the coming days, multiple reports stated. Singh has been linked to 14 of the 16 grenade attacks in Punjab , which targeted police stations, religious locations, and the residences of public personalities. He was arrested in April by the FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento.

International efforts Passia's connections with ISI, Babbar Khalsa Passia's arrest was a result of months-long coordination between Indian agencies and US law enforcement. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared him a wanted terrorist, offering a ₹5 lakh reward for information leading to his capture in January. He is accused of maintaining direct contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and receiving support from Khalistani terror outfits like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Legal proceedings What will happen after extradition? Once extradited, Passia will be produced before Indian courts and prosecuted under various anti-terror laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His interrogation is expected to provide important leads into a larger international terror network with links to Pakistan's intelligence and Khalistani separatists operating from abroad.