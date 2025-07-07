Khalistani terrorist behind 14-16 Punjab blasts being extradited to India
What's the story
Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, will be extradited from the United States to India in the coming days, multiple reports stated. Singh has been linked to 14 of the 16 grenade attacks in Punjab, which targeted police stations, religious locations, and the residences of public personalities. He was arrested in April by the FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento.
International efforts
Passia's connections with ISI, Babbar Khalsa
Passia's arrest was a result of months-long coordination between Indian agencies and US law enforcement. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared him a wanted terrorist, offering a ₹5 lakh reward for information leading to his capture in January. He is accused of maintaining direct contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and receiving support from Khalistani terror outfits like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
Legal proceedings
What will happen after extradition?
Once extradited, Passia will be produced before Indian courts and prosecuted under various anti-terror laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His interrogation is expected to provide important leads into a larger international terror network with links to Pakistan's intelligence and Khalistani separatists operating from abroad.
Terror timeline
Terror attacks orchestrated by Passia in Punjab
In March, the NIA filed official charges against four people, including Singh, in connection with the attacks. According to the NIA, the four were members of BKI, a terrorist outfit that seeks to establish an independent state of Khalistan in the Punjab region. The statement also referred to Singh and Harwinder Singh Sandhu, commonly known as Rinda, as "terrorists" and the "primary handlers and masterminds behind the attack."