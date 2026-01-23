Southern Railway to launch weekly Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express
Starting January 27, 2026, Southern Railway is rolling out a new weekly train—the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express.
This route links southern Tamil Nadu and coastal Karnataka, passing through Kerala and stopping at 20 stations including Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam Town, and Kozhikode.
What's the schedule and what's on board?
The train leaves Nagercoil every Tuesday at 11:40am and reaches Mangaluru early Wednesday morning.
On the return trip, it departs Mangaluru Wednesday at 8:00am and gets back to Nagercoil by 10:05pm.
You'll find plenty of General Second class seats, Sleeper coaches for longer trips, plus a Pantry car if you get hungry along the way.
Why does this matter?
Ticket booking opens January 24 at 8:00am—so mark your calendar if you're planning a trip or just want an affordable way to explore the coast.
Besides making travel cheaper for everyone, this new service could give tourism and local businesses in Kerala a nice boost.