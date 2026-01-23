Southern Railway to launch weekly Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express

What's the schedule and what's on board?

The train leaves Nagercoil every Tuesday at 11:40am and reaches Mangaluru early Wednesday morning.

On the return trip, it departs Mangaluru Wednesday at 8:00am and gets back to Nagercoil by 10:05pm.

You'll find plenty of General Second class seats, Sleeper coaches for longer trips, plus a Pantry car if you get hungry along the way.