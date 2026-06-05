Southwest monsoon begins in Kerala and Mahe, will advance slowly
India
The southwest monsoon kicked off with heavy showers in Kerala and Mahe, but it's now expected to crawl up the west coast more slowly than usual.
Forecasts say Kerala and coastal Karnataka will get the most rain till June 10, while places like Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, and Telangana can expect scattered rainfall for now.
El Nino likely delays Mumbai rains
Mumbai's rains are set to arrive late this year (likely around June 22 instead of the usual June 10) and could be weaker than normal by month-end.
Experts point to El Nino messing with weather patterns by raising atmospheric pressure and blocking cloud formation.
This is also why central India and parts of Gujarat might see mostly dry days through mid-June.