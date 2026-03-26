Spain: Woman, 25, chooses euthanasia after being paralyzed by suicide
Noelia Castillo, 25, from Barcelona, has chosen euthanasia after being left paralyzed by a suicide attempt in 2022 following a gang rape.
Her decision comes after a long legal fight with her family and highlights Spain's law allowing euthanasia since 2021.
Noelia says she wants her farewell to be peaceful and true to herself, even down to wearing her favorite dress.
Noelia's father tried to block her choice in court
Noelia's father tried to block her choice in court, backed by conservative religious group Abogados Cristianos, which argued that her mental health impaired her capacity to make a sound decision.
Noelia pushed back, saying she deserves control over her own life.
While her mother does not agree with the decision, she has promised to support Noelia regardless.
The case has sparked fresh debate in Spain about personal autonomy versus family beliefs when it comes to end-of-life choices.