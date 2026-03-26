Spain: Woman, 25, chooses euthanasia after being paralyzed by suicide

Noelia's father tried to block her choice in court

Noelia's father tried to block her choice in court, backed by conservative religious group Abogados Cristianos, which argued that her mental health impaired her capacity to make a sound decision.

Noelia pushed back, saying she deserves control over her own life.

While her mother does not agree with the decision, she has promised to support Noelia regardless.

The case has sparked fresh debate in Spain about personal autonomy versus family beliefs when it comes to end-of-life choices.