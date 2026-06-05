Stampede at Bengaluru after RCB 1st-ever IPL win kills 11
India
A celebration for RCB's first-ever IPL win at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic on Wednesday night, as a massive crowd surge led to a deadly stampede.
Over two lakh fans packed the streets and a stadium built for 32,000, causing chaos and confusion.
Sadly, 11 people under 40 lost their lives.
Karnataka CM orders inquiry, ₹10L compensation
Doctors confirmed all deaths were due to asphyxia from the crush.
Karnataka's Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry and announced ₹1,000,000 compensation for each victim's family, with RCB and the cricket association adding more support.
The state is now planning stricter safety rules for big events, while the High Court is keeping an eye on how officials handle things moving forward.