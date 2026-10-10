Storm rips Vayathur UP School roof in Kannur, no casualties
India
A sudden storm hit Vayathur UP School in Kannur, Kerala, around 12:30pm tearing the metal roof right off the building and sending it crashing onto a nearby structure.
Three parked cars got damaged, but thankfully, no loss of life was reported.
Repairs at Vayathur UP School costly
The whole thing lasted just 15 minutes but caused major damage, not just to the school's roof, constructed nearly 15 years ago, but also to nearby hilly areas like Ulikkal and Iritty. Repairs are expected to cost several lakh rupees.
This close call is a reminder that schools need stronger safety measures to keep students safe from wild weather.