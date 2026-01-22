Stray dogs injure 32 in Haryana's Nuh; rabies fears loom
Over the past two weeks, stray dogs have bitten at least 32 people—including women and kids—in Nai village of Punhana subdivision in Nuh.
Locals are worried about rabies, and officials think there may be even more unreported cases.
For now, families are being told to keep women and children indoors to stay safe.
What's being done about it?
Health teams are treating everyone with tetanus and rabies shots, while keeping a close eye for symptoms.
Finding the aggressive dogs has been tough because of the hilly Aravalli terrain.
The health, forest, and animal departments are working together to catch the dogs, but so far no luck—and compensation for affected families is still undecided.