Stray dogs injure 32 in Haryana's Nuh; rabies fears loom India Jan 22, 2026

Over the past two weeks, stray dogs have bitten at least 32 people—including women and kids—in Nai village of Punhana subdivision in Nuh.

Locals are worried about rabies, and officials think there may be even more unreported cases.

For now, families are being told to keep women and children indoors to stay safe.