Lawyers, SFI members detained trying to march to Jantar Mantar
What's the story
The Delhi Police detained several members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), other student organizations, and lawyers on Saturday. The detentions took place as they were marching from AK Gopalan Bhawan in Gole Market to Jantar Mantar for a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The CJP had called the protest over alleged voter-list tampering during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities with Form 6.
Protest denied
Over 400 members detained: SFI national president
The Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.
SFI National President Adarsh M Saji confirmed over 400 members were detained after they started marching around 10:00am.
A protester inside a police bus was cited as saying, in a media report, "This is a fight between autocracy and democracy... Gyanesh Kumar will be thrown out of his seat."
Lawyer detentions
Lawyers detained near Supreme Court
The SFI-Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leadership had planned a rally from AK Gopalan Bhawan to Jantar Mantar.
Heavy police presence was seen outside the building as security was tightened ahead of the demonstration.
Several lawyers in formal suits were also detained on Bhagwan Das Road near the Supreme Court while trying to march toward Jantar Mantar.
Security crackdown
CJP leaders allege detention from aircraft
The detentions came amid heightened security across Delhi ahead of the protest.
Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the city, with entry and exit restrictions at 45 metro stations.
Surveillance was also increased at borders, railway stations, bus terminals, and other sensitive locations.
The CJP had alleged that its leaders were detained from an aircraft after landing in Delhi on Saturday.