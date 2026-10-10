Lawyers, SFI members detained trying to march to Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

SFI National President Adarsh M Saji confirmed over 400 members were detained after they started marching around 10:00am.

A protester inside a police bus was cited as saying, in a media report, "This is a fight between autocracy and democracy... Gyanesh Kumar will be thrown out of his seat."