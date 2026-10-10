Student-led Cockroach leader Abhijeet Dipke detained before Jantar Mantar protest

The spark for these protests? The Election Commission recently deleted over 130 million names from the voter list, a move critics say could help PM Modi's BJP.

Protesters want those names restored and are pushing for Kumar to step down.

It is worth noting this movement had success earlier this year when the student-led movement over exam paper leaks forced Mr Modi's education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign in July, but this time, organizers faced airport detentions and major roadblocks just getting to the protest site.