Study: Searching for parking spot increases Delhi's traffic congestion

Researchers recommend real-time parking guidance systems

Most drivers won't park more than 250 meters from where they're headed—so everyone crowds the same curbside spots, especially for quick shopping or business stops.

While 72% of long-term parkers find off-street spots within 10 minutes, about one in five still spend over 15 minutes circling during peak hours.

The researchers suggest real-time parking guidance systems and more off-street lots close to popular areas could make things smoother—and even cut down on illegal parking by up to 20%.