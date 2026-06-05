Sudanese national in Hyderabad tests negative for Ebola after isolation
India
A Sudanese national who landed in Hyderabad with a fever has tested negative for Ebola, according to Telangana's health minister.
He was isolated at Gandhi Hospital as a precaution, and his samples were cleared by the CCMB lab, definitely a relief for everyone involved.
Another Sudanese traveler awaiting test results
The patient will stay in isolation until the surveillance officer gives the green light to leave.
Meanwhile, another Sudanese traveler with similar symptoms is still under observation, waiting on test results.
Airport health screenings are staying strict: anyone with symptoms goes straight to isolation, while others are asked to self-monitor for 21 days, just playing it safe.