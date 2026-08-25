Sugar hits ₹65/kg after government limits, DMart Pune caps purchases
Sugar just got a lot pricier, now at ₹65 per kg (up ₹10 since July), and that has led to some new rules at stores.
DMart in Pune is capping sugar purchases at five kg per bill, while BigBasket has made bigger packs unavailable.
This all started after the government set stock limits for bulk buyers last week to stop hoarding and keep sugar on shelves for everyone during festival season.
Sweet shops, bakeries face higher costs
With Ganesh festival around the corner, sweet shops and bakeries are struggling.
Raj Mishra, who runs a sweet shop, shared that higher sugar costs mean sweets might get more expensive soon.
Bakery producer Ariz Shaikh said he has already had to bump up his prices because of rising costs.
Market participants say concerns over sugarcane production, weather conditions and increased diversion of sugar for ethanol production are part of what is driving prices up right now.