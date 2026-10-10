Sunitha Krishnan's enumeration form rejected over missing parental details
Sunitha Krishnan, well-known social activist and Padma Shri winner, had her enumeration form rejected by the Election Commission.
The issue? Her online application for the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls was missing parental details from old 2002 records, something she didn't include because she had walked out of home at a very young age and had little contact with family since.
Krishnan and her husband registered as voters for the first time three years ago.
Krishnan will include parents' details
Since no booth-level officers came to her home, she tried applying online but ran into this paperwork snag.
Even though it's frustrating, she understands the need for strict checks to prevent fraud.
Now, she's determined to reapply and says she will make sure that she includes her parents' details in the enumeration form next time.
Through all this, Krishnan continues her work supporting women and social justice.