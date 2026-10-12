'SC doors open to everyone': CJI amid INDIA bloc protest
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has said that every Indian citizen has the right to approach the courts. This comes as the opposition bloc, INDIA bloc, is set to stage a protest march against the Election Commission (EC). "The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone," he said at an event on Monday.
Meeting response
I received a letter regarding a meeting request: Justice Kant
Justice Kant also addressed a meeting request from opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.
He said he received their letter on Sunday and replied the same night, citing reasons for not being able to meet them.
"I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night," he said after the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) 33rd Foundation Day function.
Legal accessibility
'We will hear their concerns, grant whatever is due'
Justice Kant reiterated that any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome.
"Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he added.
Earlier, he had asked INDIA leaders to approach the court through a petition as their matter was already sub judice.
Security measures
Security beefed up in central Delhi ahead of march
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in central Delhi ahead of the planned march.
Barricades have been put up at several places, and entry and exit at certain Metro stations will remain closed until 4pm on 12 October 2026.
Security personnel have been deployed along Barakhamba Road and near Mandi House, with Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed alongside Delhi Police as part of the arrangements.