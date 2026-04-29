Supreme Court acquits 12 in 2008 Assam murder case
India
12 people convicted in a 2008 Assam murder case have just been acquitted by the Supreme Court.
The judges pointed out some big problems with how the case was handled: like a two-day delay in filing the FIR and missing evidence, which led them to overturn earlier court decisions.
No weapon forensics, conflicting eyewitness accounts
The investigation skipped key steps, including proper forensic checks on weapons, and relied on eyewitness stories that didn't match up with medical reports.
With so many gaps and no solid proof, the court said there just wasn't enough to keep the charges standing.