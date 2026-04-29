Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court demand West Bengal border fencing
India's Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court are stepping in to address illegal immigration along the India-Bangladesh border.
While most of West Bengal's border is already fenced, land acquisition delays are slowing down the last stretch, something the Calcutta High Court says needs urgent attention, especially as border crimes have been rising.
Calcutta High Court fines officer ₹25,000
After a recent spike in border crimes, the Calcutta High Court told authorities to speed up land transfers to the Border Security Force (BSF) and set a March 31 deadline.
But with little progress by April, the court fined the officer who filed the sketchy report ₹25,000 for dragging his feet and demanded detailed updates.
Another hearing is set for May 13 to make sure things finally move forward and security gets tightened up.