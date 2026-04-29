Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court demand West Bengal border fencing

Calcutta High Court fines officer ₹25,000

After a recent spike in border crimes, the Calcutta High Court told authorities to speed up land transfers to the Border Security Force (BSF) and set a March 31 deadline.

But with little progress by April, the court fined the officer who filed the sketchy report ₹25,000 for dragging his feet and demanded detailed updates.

Another hearing is set for May 13 to make sure things finally move forward and security gets tightened up.