Supreme Court clears way for MGNREGA in Bengal
India
The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court's order that MGNREGA, the rural jobs scheme offering 100 days of work, must restart in West Bengal from August 1, 2024.
The program was on hold since late/mid-2022 due to embezzlement allegations, but now the state can resume work while investigations continue.
Trinamool Congress calls it a 'victory' for Bengal
This decision means millions of people in West Bengal will finally get access to much-needed jobs and wages after a three-year gap.
The Trinamool Congress called it a "victory" for Bengal, seeing it as a pushback against the Center's funding freeze.
At the same time, the court made sure worker rights and accountability stay protected by allowing safeguards during the scheme's return.