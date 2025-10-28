Justice Surya Kant set to become new CJI India Oct 28, 2025

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from B R Gavai on November 23, 2024.

Originally from Haryana, he started out at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004 and joined the Supreme Court in 2019.

His appointment was recommended by current CJI B R Gavai.