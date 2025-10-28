Next Article
Justice Surya Kant set to become new CJI
India
Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from B R Gavai on November 23, 2024.
Originally from Haryana, he started out at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004 and joined the Supreme Court in 2019.
His appointment was recommended by current CJI B R Gavai.
Notable judgments and contributions of Justice Kant
Justice Kant has delivered key judgments—like supporting Bihar's voter roll update and pushing states to address digital scam arrests.
He's also called for faster case resolutions in Jharkhand and paused sedition cases while laws are under review.
Beyond courtrooms, he often speaks up for judicial independence and fair environmental responsibility between nations.