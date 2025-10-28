Next Article
Punjab reports spike in dengue, chikungunya cases
India
Floods this year left Punjab with lots of stagnant water, and now the state is seeing a big jump in dengue and chikungunya cases.
As of late October 2025, there are over 2,600 dengue cases—slightly lower than last year at this time—with Patiala and Ludhiana hit hardest.
The positivity rate for dengue has shot up to more than 11% this October, with some districts like Bathinda reaching nearly 40%.
Hospitals feeling the pressure
Hospitals are feeling the pressure as infections rise and flood recovery continues.
Health teams are ramping up testing, fogging, and awareness drives but are struggling with staff shortages and unpaid wages.
Officials say controlling mosquito breeding is key—and everyone's help is needed to keep things from getting worse through December.