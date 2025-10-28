Punjab reports spike in dengue, chikungunya cases India Oct 28, 2025

Floods this year left Punjab with lots of stagnant water, and now the state is seeing a big jump in dengue and chikungunya cases.

As of late October 2025, there are over 2,600 dengue cases—slightly lower than last year at this time—with Patiala and Ludhiana hit hardest.

The positivity rate for dengue has shot up to more than 11% this October, with some districts like Bathinda reaching nearly 40%.