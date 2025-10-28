Next Article
Chhath Puja: Significance, rituals, and its mention in ancient epics
India
Chhath Puja is a big festival in Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal that's all about thanking the Sun God.
It draws inspiration from ancient epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, celebrating the devotion of figures like Lord Ram and Draupadi.
This year, Chhath Puja falls on October 27.
From Diwali to Thanksgiving
Celebrated six days after Diwali in honor of Chhathi Maiya (the Sun's sister), devotees fast strictly—starting with a river bath—and offer prayers to both the setting and rising sun.
While many gather at rivers or lakes for rituals like 'Sanjh ka Arghya,' some set up pools at home.
Chhath's spirit now goes global too, with celebrations popping up everywhere—even along London's Thames River!