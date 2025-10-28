Chhath Puja: Significance, rituals, and its mention in ancient epics

From Diwali to Thanksgiving

Celebrated six days after Diwali in honor of Chhathi Maiya (the Sun's sister), devotees fast strictly—starting with a river bath—and offer prayers to both the setting and rising sun.

While many gather at rivers or lakes for rituals like 'Sanjh ka Arghya,' some set up pools at home.

Chhath's spirit now goes global too, with celebrations popping up everywhere—even along London's Thames River!