Bank holidays in Patna, Ranchi today: Check details
Heads up: Banks in Ranchi and Patna will be closed this Tuesday, October 28, 2025, for Chhath Puja—a festival dedicated to the Sun God Surya and goddess Chhathi Maiya.
This closure follows the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar.
What is Chhath Puja?
Chhath Puja is a big deal in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal.
It's all about showing gratitude to nature—people fast (no water for 36 hours!) , take holy dips in rivers or ponds, and pray to both sunrise and sunset for good health and prosperity.
The festival wraps up with an early morning offering to the rising sun.
Physical banks will be closed for 4 consecutive days
Physical banks in Patna and Ranchi will be shut for four consecutive days—including the previous weekend (October 25-26), Monday (October 27), and Tuesday (October 28)—so plan ahead if you need anything offline.
Ahmedabad banks are also taking a break on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.
The good news? Online banking isn't taking a day off—you can still transfer money or use your cards as usual.