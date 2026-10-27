'It's loot': SC questions 1,000% mark-up on cancer drugs 

The court said hospitals must find other means to sustain their operations, not through "loot and dacoity," and shared an incident involving a drug dealer whose wife was undergoing cancer treatment.

"The dealer requested the hospital authorities, 'Sir, I am myself a dealer and to me the injection comes at ₹11,000 dealer price'. The hospital refused to administer that injection and charged ₹1,30,000 for that injection. Can you show any justif tion for this loot, please?" it asked the government.