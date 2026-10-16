Supreme Court refuses to intervene in 'Lehra do Tiranga' march
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to pass interim orders on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Lehra do Tiranga march in Delhi. The decision came after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) ordered Central Park in Connaught Place to remain closed for two days for "administrative reasons." The closure was announced after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a protest against the arrest of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Economic considerations
Court expresses concern over protest's impact on local businesses
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, expressed concerns over the impact of the protest on local businesses.
The court noted that such demonstrations could affect livelihoods, especially during the festive season.
"We hope better sense will prevail on everyone. Small shopkeepers earn their livelihood these days," said the bench.
Interconnected concerns
Justice Bagchi emphasizes interconnectedness of protest-related issues
Justice Bagchi emphasized that issues related to protests, business interests, and law and order are interconnected.
He said that if a disproportionate action was taken, the Supreme Court had the jurisdiction to intervene under constitutional powers.
The court's remarks came as Delhi Police tightened security ahead of the planned march, with over 6,000 personnel deployed across key locations in Connaught Place.
Security preparations
Delhi Police tighten security ahead of planned march
Barricades have been set up at several points, including Patel Chowk, ITO, and Sansad Marg.
An additional 5,000 personnel are on standby to manage any potential escalation of crowds.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 26 or 27.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police said the march has not been granted permission.