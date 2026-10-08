SC orders committee formation to curb pharma's unethical marketing practices 

The court had earlier raised concerns over the effectiveness of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), 2024.

It questioned if the Union government intended to give statutory backing to this code, noting the absence of government control could make the purportedly mandatory regime almost voluntary.

During the hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said detailed deliberations had taken place between the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Legal Affairs.