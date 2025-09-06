Supreme Court forms SIT to probe allegations against Vantara wildlife center

SIT's mandate and deadline for report

The SIT's main job is to examine and report on Vantara's compliance with India's Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

They're digging into how animals are acquired and cared for at the Reliance Foundation-run center, and also looking at claims of wildlife smuggling.

The team—featuring Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, Hemant Nagrale, and Anish Gupta—has until September 12, 2025 to file their report.

Vantara says it's cooperating fully and wants things to stay transparent moving forward.