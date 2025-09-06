Supreme Court forms SIT to probe allegations against Vantara wildlife center
The Supreme Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into serious allegations against the Vantara wildlife rescue center after concerns were raised through public petitions.
This move follows controversy around moving an elephant named Mahadevi to the facility in July 2025.
The SIT, led by former judge Justice J Chelameswar, began its inquiry on a Thursday, as confirmed by sources.
SIT's mandate and deadline for report
The SIT's main job is to examine and report on Vantara's compliance with India's Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.
They're digging into how animals are acquired and cared for at the Reliance Foundation-run center, and also looking at claims of wildlife smuggling.
The team—featuring Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, Hemant Nagrale, and Anish Gupta—has until September 12, 2025 to file their report.
Vantara says it's cooperating fully and wants things to stay transparent moving forward.