Supreme Court hears petitions against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
India
The Supreme Court is taking up petitions today against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Petitioners say Kumar made big decisions about voter rolls and appeals without getting his fellow commissioners on board, which they argue goes against the rules.
They're asking for his suspension to make sure the Election Commission stays a team effort.
Petitioners allege unilateral electoral roll revisions
The main issue is that decisions like revising electoral rolls and changing voter registration forms are supposed to be made by a majority of commissioners, not just one person.
The petitions also mention actions in Goa and West Bengal that allegedly skipped proper approval.
Now, the court will decide if these moves were out of line: what should happen next.