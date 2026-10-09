Supreme Court keeps elephant Madhuri at Nandani Math Kolhapur
India
The Supreme Court has decided that elephant Madhuri (also known as Mahadevi) will not be moved to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and will continue living at Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
Animal rights group PETA India is disappointed, saying this was a missed chance to improve elephant welfare.
PETA: Madhuri kept alone and confined
PETA says Madhuri is kept alone and confined at the temple, despite dealing with serious health conditions.
PETA worries it is not enough. They also point out that nearly 50 temples now use mechanical elephants for rituals, arguing real elephants deserve better care and living conditions.