SC seeks Centre's response on pleas against full Vande Mataram

The first petition was filed by Nagpur-based Buddhist activist BD Borkar, who argued that the MHA orders replace a 79-year-old practice of singing a two-stanza version of Vande Mataram.

Borkar claimed this change is Islamophobic and damages national fraternity.

He said the original two-stanza version predates Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel Anandamath, which contains stanzas three to six that invoke Hindu deities Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati.

The pre-Anandamath version pays tribute to nature without invoking religious deity, the plea added.