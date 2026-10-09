Supreme Court retains live streaming, orders Centre to file reply
The Supreme Court has decided not to shut down live streaming of court proceedings, even though there are worries about people misusing the videos or making money off them.
Chief Justice Surya Kant explained that he wants to keep things open but also protect the integrity of the courts.
The Centre now has two weeks to file its reply and suggestions, with input from high courts, while the Supreme Court will issue the necessary guidelines.
Supreme Court says live streams educational
Some judges and lawyers flagged concerns about court videos being clipped for personal gain or spread in misleading ways online.
The court wants live streams to stay educational: not a tool for self-promotion or profit.
Until new rules arrive, sharing unauthorized clips is still off-limits.
Steps are also being taken to improve how these videos are stored and regulated going forward.