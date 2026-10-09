Supreme Court seeks compensation responses after about 32 tribal deaths

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the central, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh governments on compensation and effective steps to protect other children after about 32 tribal children died in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

The court says urgent help and better protection are needed for children struggling with malnutrition and water shortages.

This all started when a local resident, Ajab Lal Lilhare, filed a petition highlighting the crisis.