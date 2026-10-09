Supreme Court seeks compensation responses after about 32 tribal deaths
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the central, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh governments on compensation and effective steps to protect other children after about 32 tribal children died in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.
The court says urgent help and better protection are needed for children struggling with malnutrition and water shortages.
This all started when a local resident, Ajab Lal Lilhare, filed a petition highlighting the crisis.
Petition: officials missed Baiga measles-rubella warnings
According to the petition, officials missed early signs of a measles-rubella outbreak among the Baiga tribe, warnings that went unheeded since January 2026.
It claims real action only began after the first death occurred after August.
The area reportedly lacked basic health care, nutrition programs, and enough food supplies, leaving families without crucial support.
The petition also asks for the region to be declared epidemic-prone so future outbreaks can be handled better.