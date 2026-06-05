Supreme Court sends contempt notice to Nikhil Tandon over affidavit
India
The Supreme Court has sent a contempt notice to Dr. Nikhil Tandon, who is currently the acting director at AIIMS-New Delhi, for not personally filing an affidavit in a matrimonial case as he was told to do back in April.
Instead, someone else from AIIMS filed it on his behalf, which the court said was not okay.
Court rebukes AIIMS, cites DNA
The judges said they were "surprised but shocked" by AIIMS's explanation that Dr. Tandon did not step up because he is only in an interim role, reminding everyone that, acting or not, responsibilities still stand.
The court also took note of a DNA report from AIIMS confirming the child's paternity.
Dr. Tandon now has to explain himself at the next hearing.