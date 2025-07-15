Next Article
Supreme Court sets date for ED powers review hearing
The Supreme Court is set to review its 2022 decision that backed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) strong powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The hearing, now scheduled for July 31, was pushed from July 16 because a top government lawyer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, wasn't available.
Significance of the case
This case could change how investigations work in money laundering cases—especially around whether accused people get access to key documents and who has to prove innocence.
With critics saying ED powers are sometimes misused for political reasons, the court's ruling could reshape the balance between fighting financial crime and protecting individual rights.