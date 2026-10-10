SC to hear contempt, detention pleas over CJP protests tomorrow

The first petition accuses authorities of shutting Delhi Metro stations and restricting train services despite a Supreme Court order against a complete shutdown.

The contempt petition is filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara.

It alleges deliberate disobedience to the court's October 9 order on public transport restrictions during protests.