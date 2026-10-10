SC to hear contempt, detention pleas over CJP protests tomorrow
What's the story
The Supreme Court will hold a special hearing on Sunday over two petitions related to the police action and transport restrictions during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi. One petition seeks contempt proceedings against government officials for allegedly violating court orders. The other challenges the preventive detention of opposition leaders, lawyers, and journalists during these protests.
Legal challenges
First petition filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi
The first petition accuses authorities of shutting Delhi Metro stations and restricting train services despite a Supreme Court order against a complete shutdown.
The contempt petition is filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara.
It alleges deliberate disobedience to the court's October 9 order on public transport restrictions during protests.
Detention challenge
Second petition filed by TMC MP Maneka Guruswamy
The second petition, filed by senior lawyer and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Maneka Guruswamy, challenges the preventive detention of opposition leaders during protests.
It questions the legality of detaining political figures and journalists covering demonstrations.
The habeas corpus petition argues that such detentions violate freedom of speech and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Court directive
Supreme Court's order on October 9
On October 9, the Supreme Court directed authorities not to completely suspend metro and train services due to planned protests.
The court emphasized that such measures should not cause undue harassment to citizens.
The contempt petition alleges that authorities failed to comply with this directive, prompting the legal action against them.