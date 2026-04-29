Supreme Court to hear if religious rules limit women's rights

Dawoodi Bohras FGM, Parsi identity petitions

The case also spotlights petitions from Dawoodi Bohra and Parsi communities.

The Dawoodi Bohras want to keep practicing female genital mutilation (FGM), calling it female circumcision/Khafd, even though the World Health Organisation defines FGM and notes that it has no health benefits and can cause severe harm, Indian Medical guidelines do not permit the procedure, and UN resolutions say it violates rights.

On the Parsi side, Goolrukh Gupta's petition highlights how Parsi women lose their religious identity if they marry outside their community.

The court's decision could set new rules for how personal laws treat gender equality.