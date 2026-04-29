Supreme Court to hear petition to remove Ajay Pal Sharma
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition calling for the removal of Ajay Pal Sharma, an IPS officer and police observer for the West Bengal assembly polls.
The petitioner says Sharma, nicknamed Singham of UP, has been intimidating and influencing political candidates in South 24 Parganas, raising concerns about whether the elections are truly fair.
Complaint alleges Sharma breached neutrality rules
The complaint argues that Sharma's actions break rules meant to keep election observers neutral, which could threaten the integrity of the democratic process.
With West Bengal's second phase of voting happening across 142 constituencies on Wednesday, and after a record-breaking 93.2% voter turnout in phase one, these allegations have put even more spotlight on how free and fair these elections really are.