Supreme Court upholds eviction of son from Rajasthan family home

Vikram Nath rebukes son, plea dismissed

The son tried to block the eviction, saying it was his only home and claiming it was ancestral property shared by several heirs.

But during the hearing, Justice Vikram Nath questioned his actions, asking, "What kind of a son are you? Fighting with your own father!? It's very unfortunate. Go and take care of your father. Let him live in peace for whatever remainder period of his life,"

In the end, the court put senior citizens' rights first and dismissed all objections.