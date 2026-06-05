Supreme Court upholds eviction of son from Rajasthan family home
The Supreme Court has sided with an elderly father, upholding an order to evict his son from the family home in Rajasthan.
The father said he was being harassed and wanted peace in his own house, so he turned to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.
Both the High Court and a local tribunal had already supported the father's plea.
Vikram Nath rebukes son, plea dismissed
The son tried to block the eviction, saying it was his only home and claiming it was ancestral property shared by several heirs.
But during the hearing, Justice Vikram Nath questioned his actions, asking, "What kind of a son are you? Fighting with your own father!? It's very unfortunate. Go and take care of your father. Let him live in peace for whatever remainder period of his life,"
In the end, the court put senior citizens' rights first and dismissed all objections.