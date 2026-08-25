Supreme Court warns private firms accessing tax, employment records
India
The Supreme Court is worried that private companies are getting hold of personal information, like your income tax and employment history, without proper consent.
This data was originally shared with government agencies for official reasons, but now it's ending up on private platforms, which is not acceptable.
CJI Surya Kant urges government action
CJI Surya Kant said this was a serious matter and told the government to take necessary steps to prevent misuse of individual data by private enterprises.
The court wants a policy decision and is asking for expert help.